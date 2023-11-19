RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley decreased their price target on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RF Industries

RF Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

RF Industries stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 13,723 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 643,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.