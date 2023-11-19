Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Acuity Brands worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

AYI stock opened at $181.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

