RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
RIBT opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.06% and a negative net margin of 44.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RiceBran Technologies
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.