RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RIBT opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.06% and a negative net margin of 44.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiceBran Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.