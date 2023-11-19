Richard Danis Sells 37,765 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 37,765 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $40,786.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,098,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,344.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $154.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.54. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 8,289,169 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,144,619 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $2,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 441,608 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 612,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 425,300 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

