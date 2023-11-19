Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

