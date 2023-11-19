River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $492.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

