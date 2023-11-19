Rosenblatt Securities Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.51.

ZS stock opened at $187.47 on Thursday. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $189.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of -132.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,906,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

