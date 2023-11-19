Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTE. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$24.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$21.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

