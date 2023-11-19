Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$83.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRU. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.14.

Metro Price Performance

Metro Cuts Dividend

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$70.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.19. Metro has a twelve month low of C$68.14 and a twelve month high of C$78.90. The firm has a market cap of C$16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

