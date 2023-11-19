Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

CHE.UN opened at C$8.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$7.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.39.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.