Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.64.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
