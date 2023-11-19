Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.64.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

CHE.UN opened at C$8.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$7.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.39.

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.