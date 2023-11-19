Royal Bank of Canada Trims Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Target Price to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.00.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

TSE:EIF opened at C$45.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$42.05 and a twelve month high of C$55.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exchange Income

In related news, Director Edward Warkentin acquired 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

