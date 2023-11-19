RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.26. 333,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 365,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Specifically, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $474,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,310.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $474,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,310.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,054. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RXST shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

RxSight Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $987.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in RxSight during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RxSight by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 382,119 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after purchasing an additional 197,099 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 35.3% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 130,694 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

