Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Saga Communications
Saga Communications Stock Up 3.7 %
Institutional Trading of Saga Communications
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.
Saga Communications Company Profile
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saga Communications
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.