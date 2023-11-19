Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

