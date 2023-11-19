Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $43,316.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,954,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,225.55.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,342.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $121,350.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $32.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

