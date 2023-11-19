Scotiabank Lowers Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$26.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WTE. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of WTE opened at C$24.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.55. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$21.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 112.90%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

