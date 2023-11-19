Scotiabank Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.78.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$36.63 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$31.47 and a 52 week high of C$38.98. The stock has a market cap of C$22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.33.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3695122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

