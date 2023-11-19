Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIBB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Hibbett Stock Up 3.7 %

HIBB stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $662.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 565,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,025 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.