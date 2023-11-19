Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Walt Disney in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $94.15 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after acquiring an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

