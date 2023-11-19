Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Posts Earnings Results

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 40.76% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.
Select Sands Stock Performance
SLSDF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
About Select Sands
