Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Posts Earnings Results

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 40.76% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Stock Performance

SLSDF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Get Select Sands alerts:

About Select Sands

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.