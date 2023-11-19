Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,999.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,999.36 ($36.83).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.00) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.56) to GBX 2,670 ($32.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.39) to GBX 2,700 ($33.16) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday.

Get Shell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Stock Up 2.1 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,608.50 ($32.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £172.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.58. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($26.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,801 ($34.40). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,639.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,458.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 3,187.13%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.