Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.27 million. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.76 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $29.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

