Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 961 ($11.80) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.51) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,052.75 ($12.93).

LON CBG opened at GBX 773 ($9.49) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 819.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 866.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,431.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 721.83 ($8.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,139 ($13.99).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,592.59%.

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £160,301.44 ($196,857.96). 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

