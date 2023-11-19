Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Increases By 5.6%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,050,500 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 9,518,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,871.6 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

