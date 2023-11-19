Short Interest in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Expands By 6.3%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 535,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arcellx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genworth Financial Inc purchased a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth about $792,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 28.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 11.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

ACLX opened at $55.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of -0.57.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.