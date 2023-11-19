Short Interest in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Expands By 6.3%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 535,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Arcellx
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx
Arcellx Price Performance
ACLX opened at $55.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of -0.57.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcellx
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.