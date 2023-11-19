Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Rises By 6.8%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 312,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 438,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 61,736 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 212,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARRW opened at $10.49 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

