Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Expands By 6.8%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cepton Stock Performance

CPTN opened at $3.00 on Friday. Cepton has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.12. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 573.05%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cepton will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

About Cepton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTN. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cepton by 492.7% during the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,325,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cepton by 625.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,919,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cepton by 277.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,428,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cepton by 420.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 423,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cepton in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

