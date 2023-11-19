Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Expands By 6.8%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Cepton Stock Performance
CPTN opened at $3.00 on Friday. Cepton has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.12. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 573.05%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cepton will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cepton
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
