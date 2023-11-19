Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Grows By 6.6%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
CHDN opened at $120.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $150.45.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
