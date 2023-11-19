Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Grows By 6.6%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN opened at $120.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Downs

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.