Short Interest in Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Expands By 6.0%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 702,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.6 days.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

