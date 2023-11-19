Short Interest in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Declines By 5.0%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the October 15th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.1% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Guardant Health by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $23.28 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

