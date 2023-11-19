Short Interest in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Increases By 6.8%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

