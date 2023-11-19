Short Interest in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Expands By 6.8%

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Hyperfine has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hyperfine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

