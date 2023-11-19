Short Interest in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Grows By 6.6%

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.
Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.
