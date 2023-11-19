Short Interest in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Grows By 6.8%

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Israel Acquisitions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Israel Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Israel Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Israel Acquisitions Price Performance

Israel Acquisitions stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Israel Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

