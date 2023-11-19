Short Interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Increases By 6.6%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 363,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Jamf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.49. Jamf has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $51,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Jamf by 23.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Jamf by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jamf by 113.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,369 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 153,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Jamf by 12.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

