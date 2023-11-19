Short Interest in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Declines By 6.4%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 16,680,000 shares. Currently, 31.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

LMND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.67.

NYSE:LMND opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.59. Lemonade has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $24.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 526,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after buying an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $11,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 278,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lemonade by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 205,520 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

