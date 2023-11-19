Short Interest in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Rises By 6.5%

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 635,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $356.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.23. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $272.70 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

