Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Declines By 6.1%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 799,400 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 851,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.0 days.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. a2 Milk has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.91.

About a2 Milk

Featured Stories

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

