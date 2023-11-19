Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Declines By 6.1%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 799,400 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 851,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.0 days.
a2 Milk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. a2 Milk has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.91.
