Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

