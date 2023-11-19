Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,284,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,819 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.12% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $172,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKX opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

