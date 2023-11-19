Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.57.
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
