Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFTC. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.
