Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

SLOIY opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52. Soitec has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

