Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.98) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.39). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.78) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 748,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 677,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 584,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,053 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

