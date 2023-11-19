Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.98) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.39). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.78) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS.
Solid Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of SLDB opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.
Featured Stories
