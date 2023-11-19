Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Up 6.8% in October

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 23,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

