Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Up 6.8% in October

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 23,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

