Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPBGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,843 shares of company stock valued at $880,502. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Earnings History for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

