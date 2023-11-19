Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,843 shares of company stock valued at $880,502. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

