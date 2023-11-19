Spire Wealth Management Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $79.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

