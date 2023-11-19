Spire Wealth Management Has $228,000 Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 4,623.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BOCOM International lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Hello Group Trading Down 1.3 %

MOMO opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.93. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.77 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 14.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

