Spire Wealth Management Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

