Spire Wealth Management Has $330,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,174,000 after acquiring an additional 146,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 33.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after buying an additional 680,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

